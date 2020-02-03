The popular yellow Minions are returning to the big screen this summer in “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” and Universal Pictures released a teaser trailer to get tiny fans excited for the release. The story follows 12-year-old Gru as he hopes to become the world’s greatest supervillain, and the story features his tiny yellow army. Kyle Balda, who also directed “Despicable Me 3” and “Minions,” returns to the franchise with co-directors Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Val.

Both the “Minions” and the “Despicable Me” movies have been blockbusters for Universal Pictures. The original “Despicable Me” hit theaters in 2010 and made $69M on its opening weekend before grossing over $543M worldwide. The first installment featured Steve Carell, Jason Segel, Russell Brand, and Julie Andrews in the voice cast. The success of the film put “Despicable Me 2” in action, and in 2013 that movie had a $76M domestic debut before grossing $970M globally. The popularity of the Minion characters took over the marketing for the franchise, and the studio released “Minions” in 2015 with Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm, Michael Keaton, and Pierre Coffin as the voice cast. The film was the first in the franchise to break the $1B mark and set a new record for the animation studio. Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Trey Parker, and Miranda Cosgrove voiced “Despicable Me 3” in 2017, and that film also made over $1B worldwide. To beat the current record, “Minions: The Rise of Gru” will be hoping to reach the $1.2B mark in theaters.

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” is expected to hit theaters in July, just two-weeks after Disney-Pixar releases “Soul” in theaters nationwide. Disney’s “The Jungle Book” and “The Bob’s Burgers” movies are also currently scheduled to this summer, so the Minions will have to battle their rivals to remain at the top of the box office.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.