James Bond is back in action for a 25th installment to the loing-running franchise, and the latest “No Time To Die” tailer was released just in time for Super Bowl Sunday. Cary Joji Fukunaga directed the new Bond film, which stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, and Naomie Harris. The movie also features Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen.

The film’s description reads, “In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge worked on the script for “No Time to Die,” with Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli serving as producers.

The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on April 17th, and while the Spring schedule could change over the next few weeks, “No Time to Die” will open against “Charm City Kings” at the specialty box office. Bond will most likely win the weekend, but he’ll have to defend his title against the horror-thriller “Antlers” with Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, Jeremy T. Thomas, and Graham Greene, and the adventure comedy “Monster Problems” with Jessica Henwick, Dylan O’Brien, Michael Rooker, and Ellen Hollman. That’s the same weekend that “Trolls: World Tour” hits theaters nationwide, and the specialty box office debuts “Promising Young Woman” with Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Laverne Cox, and Clancy Brown, and “The Secret: Dare to Dream” with Katie Holmes.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.