Marvel had a “Black Widow” trailer waiting for fans during the Super Bowl. The next installment to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which starts the studio’s Phase 4 slate, is scheduled to hit theaters on May 1st. Cate Shortland directed the movie for Marvel, and the project stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour. Marvel teased fans on social media adding, ““You don’t know everything about me.” Always filled with mysteries, Marvel will most likely have a few surprises ahead for fans when the movie finally premieres in theaters.

Scarlett Johansson was nominated for two Academy Awards this year, and both were for acting. One of the nominations was for her leading role in “Marriage Story,” and she earned a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role in “Jojo Rabbit.”

The “Black Widow” story takes place between “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” Marvel’s next phase also includes the Disney+ series “Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “WandaVision,” “Loki,” “hawkeye,” and “What If…”. The Phase 4 movie schedule includes “Marvel’s The Eternals” with Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, and Don Lee, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness,” and “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Marvel is also working on another “Spider-Man” film with Tom Holland, and the Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel,” “Moon Knight,” and “She-Hulk.”

May will be a busy month at the box office, and the other releases include “Legally Blonde 2” with Reese Witherspoon, “Covers” with June Diane Raphael and Dakota Johnson; “Greyhound” with Tom Hanks, “The Woman in the Window” with Amy Adams, the animated movie “Scoob!”, a new “Saw” movie, “Fast & Furious 9,” “The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run,” and Disney’s “Artemis Fowl” adaptation.

With Disney+ and the Marvel Cinematic Universe charging ahead this year, fans should have plenty of new content to watch over the next two years. “Black Widow” is scheduled to hit theaters on May 1st.

