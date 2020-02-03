Disney’s live-action “Mulan” shared the final trailer during this year’s Super Bowl, reminding viewers that the movie hits theaters on March 27th. Niki Caro directed the live-action adaptation of the story, which stars Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Cheng Honghui; Gong Li as Xianniang, and Jet Li as the Emperor. Caro directed the film from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Elizabeth Martin, and Lauren Hynek, and the story is based on the narrative poem “The Ballad of Mulan.””

Disney’s description reads, “When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.”

The original animated movie released in 1998, but not at the top of the box office. Directed by Barry Cook, the film opened in second-place behind FOX’s “The X-Files” with a $22.7M opening weekend. That didn’t slow Mulan down, and the animated-comedy went on to make over $304M worldwide for the studio.

“Mulan” has the weekend to itself, only opening against the specialty box office releases: “Saint Maud” and “Military Wives.” The big releases that month are “I Still Believe” with K.J. Apa, “Bloodshot” with Vin Diesel, “My Spy” with Dave Bautista, “A Quiet Place II,” “Peter Rabbit 2,” “The New Mutants,” “The Lovebirds” with Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani, Anna Camp, and Kyle Bornheimer, and the wide-release of A24’s horror-thriller “Saint Maud” at the end of the month.

