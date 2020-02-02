Paramount Pictures dropped a “Top Gun: Maverick” trailer on Super Bowl Sunday. Joseph Kosinski directed the long-awaited sequel for the studio, which stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Ed Harris. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on June 26th, and fans of the franchise can watch the official trailer below.

The film’s description adds, “After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.”

Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, and David Ellison served as producers on the film, with Tommy Harper, Chad Oman, Mike Stenson, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger serving as executive producers. The summer box office schedule could change over the next few months, but “Top Gun: Maverick” is currently scheduled to open against Lin-Manuel Miranda’s big-screen adaptation of “In the Heights.” The other big releases in June are “Wonder Woman 1984,” the horror-thriller “Candyman,” the Disney-PIXAR project “Soul,” and the untitled Judd Apatow movie with Pete Davidson.

The original “Top Gun” launched in 1986, with Tony Scott directing Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Meg Ryan, and Tim Robbins. The movie opened at the top of the domestic charts with an $8.1M debut before making over $365.8M for the studio. The film launched Tom Cruise’s early career, and he went on to make “The Color of Money,” “Cocktail,” and “Rain Man” after the success of the film.

