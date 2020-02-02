Universal Pictures dropped another trailer for the thriller “The Invisible Man,” this time with a little more scare to it. The movie is scheduled to release on February 28th and stars Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Harriet Dyer, and Storm Reid. This isn’t the first trailer that the studio has released for the movie, but fans should get a better understanding of the domestic-violence and horror aspects of the movie from the new video.

The official description reads, “What you can’t see can hurt you. Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss stars in a terrifying modern tale of obsession inspired by Universal’s classic monster character. Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer), their childhood friend and his teenage daughter. But when Cecilia’s abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.”

Jason Blum produced the movie, which was written, directed, and executive produced by Leigh Whannell. Kylie du Fresne served as a producer on the project, and Whannell, Beatriz Sequeira, Charles Layton, Rosemary Blight, Ben Grant, Couper Samuelson, and Jeanette Volturno served as executive producers.

“The Invisible Man” will open against the actioner “Ride” with Shane Graham, Ludacris, Sasha Alexander, and Blake Sheldon, but it’s one of many horror movies and thrillers set to debut this month. If you’re a fan of the genre, you can catch “The Lodge” on February 7th with Richard Armitage, Riley Keough, Alicia Silverstone, and Jaeden Martell, and “Fantasy Island” on February 14th with Maggie Q, Lucy Hale, Portia Doubleday, and Michael Peña. Katie Holmes’ horror-thriller “Brahms: The Boy II” opens nationwide on February 21st, and that same weekend you can look for “True Fiction” at the specialty box office.

