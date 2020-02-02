With one week to go before “Birds of Prey” hits theaters nationwide, studios are packing the specialty box office with new releases. While the limited box office is getting a slate of new movies, the nationwide box office is a little sparse. This weekend there were only two wide releases on the schedule, as the horror-thriller “Gretel & Hansel” opened against “The Rhythm Section.” Both films were hoping to score a big opening weekend before having to compete with Harley Quinn, but that didn’t turn out quite like the studios had hoped.

Sony Pictures’ “Bad Boys for Life” won the weekend with $17.6M, raising the film’s three-week total to $148M domestically. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directed “Bad Boys for Life,” and the movie stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens, and Paola Nuñez. The war-drama “1917” took second-place with just $9.6M across 3,987 locations. Now in its sixth-week in theaters, the film has made over $119M for Universal Pictures. Sam Mendes directed “1917,” which features Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay, and Daniel Mays. “Dolittle,” another Universal Pictures release, landed in third-place on the domestic charts with a $7.7M weekend. The family-comedy released in theaters three weeks ago, and has made $55M domestically. Stephen Gaghan directed “Dolittle,” which stars Robert Downey Jr. and features Harry Collett, Rami Malek, Octavia Spencer, Kumail Nanjiani, John Cena, Emma Thompson, Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent, Marion Cotillard, Frances de la Tour, Carmen Ejogo, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, and Craig Robinson.

“Gretel & Hansel” was the number-one new movie this weekend, but it landed in fourth-place overall on the box office charts with a $6M debut across 3,007 locations. Oz Perkins directed “Gretel & Hansel,” which stars Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige, and Jessica De Gouw. “The Gentlemen” remained in the top-five for another weekend, bringing in $6M across 2,675 locations. Now in its second-week in theaters, the movie has made $20M domestically. Guy Ritchie wrote and directed the film, which stars Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant. Not making the top five but worth mentioning is “The Rhythm Section,” which only made $2.8M at 3,049 locations. Reed Morano directed “The Rhythm Section,” and the thriller stars Blake Lively, Jude Law, Sterling K. Brown, and Daniel Mays. At the specialty box office, Kitty Green ‘s “The Assistant” had the highest average of the week, opening with a theater average of $21.1K and an $84.7K gross.

The big release next weekend is “Birds of Prey,” the DC installment with Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor, and Jurnee Smollett-Bell. That film will have to battle “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “What About Love,” “The Photograph,” and “Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island” the following weekend.

If those films don’t interest you, there’s plenty to see at the specialty box office over the next two weeks. Horror-thriller fans can look for “The Lodge” with Richard Armitage, Riley Keough, Alicia Silverstone, and Jaeden Martell. If you’re in the mood for a war-drama, look for “Waiting for Anya” with Anjelica Huston, Jean Reno, Sadie Frost, and Noah Schnapp.

The following week is the release of the romantic-comedy “A Simple Wedding,” starring Tara Grammy, Christopher O’Shea, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Rita Wilson. That movie opens against the action-comedy “Spy Intervention” with Drew Van Acker, Poppy Delevingne, Dave Sheridan, and Blake Anderson. That same weekend is the debut of “Ordinary Love” with Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville, and the comedy “First Lady.” You can also check your local listings to see if the comedy-drama “Downhill” is playing in your area, and that film stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell, Miranda Otto, and Zoe Chao.

