The Pokémon Company outlined the new Pokémon Home service this week. Using the app, which is cloud-enabled, Trainers of all ages can manage their collection of Pokémon across different games. The Pokémon Home app will launch in February 2020 for iPhone, iPad, and Android devices, and it will also be available on the Nintendo Switch. The two platforms don’t offer the same features, but you can link both platforms together, and there’s a pricing plan in place for Premium users.

Overall, Pokémon Home allows players to import Pokémon from linked games and deposit them in Pokémon Boxes in the cloud. This allows you to move them to linked compatible games, and you won’t have to leave a favorite Pokémon behind. The company also explained that by linking the same Nintendo Account to both the Nintendo Switch version and the mobile device version, fans will be able to access the same Pokémon Boxes from both hardware platforms.

If you’re playing on the Nintendo Switch, the app supports connectivity with “Pokémon Sword,” “Pokémon Shield,” “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!,” and “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!”. The Nintendo Switch version and the mobile version of Pokémon HOME support connectivity with the Nintendo 3DS software Pokémon Bank, and the company stated that support for “Pokémon GO” is also in development.

If you need a breakdown, “Pokémon Sword” and “Pokémon Shield” can link to the Nintendo Switch version, and once they are linked, you can deposit or retrieve Pokémon that can be obtained using those games. The games “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!” and “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!” can link to the Nintendo Switch, and you can move Pokémon back and forth between “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!” and “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!” or into “Pokémon Sword” and “Pokémon Shield.” The company added that once a Pokémon from “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!” or “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!” is moved to “Pokémon Sword” or “Pokémon Shield,” it cannot be returned to its original game. So take your time and think about your moves.

The Premium Plan is a paid plan, and those members can move Pokémon from Nintendo 3DS Pokémon titles to Pokémon HOME using the Pokémon Bank. Once again, the company explained that after a Pokémon from the Pokémon Bank is moved into Pokémon HOME, it cannot be moved back to Pokémon Bank.

To celebrate the release of Pokémon HOME, Pokémon Bank and the Poké Transporter will be available at no cost for a one-month period after Pokémon HOME is released. Trainers will be able to bring over Pokémon from various games using the Pokémon Bank and Poké Transporter. Once they have their Pokémon in Pokémon Bank, Trainers will then be able to move the Pokémon to Pokémon HOME.

The cloud system also involves trading, a highly-requested fan feature. There are four ways to trade Pokémon using the mobile app. The official description states:

Pokémon placed in the Wonder Box can be traded with people around the world. Pokémon placed in the Wonder Box will be traded even when Pokémon HOME is not being used.

With the Global Trade System (GTS), fans can specify which Pokémon they want to trade and which Pokémon they want to receive. They will then be matched with a Trainer if both meet each other’s criteria.

Room Trade lets Trainers create a room and trade Pokémon among the people who join. Each room can hold up to 20 people. Trading in rooms has no cost, but users will only be able to create rooms when enrolled in a Premium Plan (paid).

Friend Trade allows Trainers to trade their Pokémon with nearby users who they have become friends with in Pokémon HOME. Trainers can add friends using the Add Friend feature in Pokémon HOME.

The Pokémon will be registered to the National Pokédex when users deposit them in the Boxes in Pokémon HOME. If users deposit a Pokémon that can Mega Evolve or Gigantamax, then these forms will also be registered. In the National Pokédex, Trainers will be able to see Pokédex entries from various games all in one place. When using the mobile version, users will also be able to search by Pokémon’s Abilities or moves to find a specific Pokémon. You will also get Mystery Gifts in the mobile version. The Mystery Gifts will include things for “Pokémon Sword” and “Pokémon Shield,” as well as gifts specifically made for Pokémon HOME. Pokémon received in Pokémon HOME can be directly deposited in a Box in Pokémon HOME. The gifts can include items for Pokémon, and you’ll get code for a Mystery Gift in Pokémon HOME that you can use in “Pokémon Sword” or “Pokémon Shield.”

Another perk of the Premium Plan is the Judge function, which allows users to check the strength of their Pokémon. When in the Room tab, Trainers will be able to see all sorts of information about events or the games they’ve connected to Pokémon HOME. They’ll also be able to edit their profile using stickers, which you can obtain in Pokémon HOME after clearing certain conditions or performing certain tasks. These will be known as Challenges. The mobile version will also allow players to check out how Ranked Battles and other Online Competitions in “Pokémon Sword” and “Pokémon Shield” are going, as well as the rankings of the Pokémon being used in them. By going to Battle Data, they’ll be able to see the battle records of each Trainer as well as information about what moves are popular among the Pokémon in the competitions. The mobile version will also tell you news about Pokémon being distributed as gifts and information about Online Competitions for “Pokémon Sword” and “Pokémon Shield.”

You’ll also see Points in the app, which you can accumulate in Pokémon HOME by depositing more Pokémon. When using the Nintendo Switch version of Pokémon HOME, Trainers will be able to exchange their Pokémon HOME Points for BP (Battle Points) to be used in core Pokémon series games.

The Nintendo Switch version and the Mobile version offer different features, and the Premium Plan allows more access and functions. You can get a breakdown of the two platforms, and check out the pricing (starting at $2.99/month) on the official site.

