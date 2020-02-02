Quibi, the streaming service set to launch this Spring, released a trailer for “Flipped” and “The Fugitive” on Saturday evening. “Flipped” is a comedy that stars Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson, and “The Fugitive” reboot brings Kiefer Sutherland to the platform.

Ryan Case directed “Flipped,” working from a script written by the creators Steve Mallory and Damon Jones. The creative duo also served as executive producers on the project, along with Ryan Case, Joe Farrell, and Jim Ziegler. The official description reads, “Chronically underemployed couple Jann (Will Forte) and Cricket Melfi (Kaitlin Olson) are self-proclaimed home renovation “experts” who are more than confident they are television’s next great home design celebrity duo. FLIPPED follows the clueless pair as their dreams of basic cable fame and glory are derailed when they get themselves kidnapped by members of a drug cartel (Andy Garcia, Eva Longoria, and Arturo Castro) and are forced to renovate their sprawling homes.”

The platform also released a trailer for “The Fugitive,” which stars Kiefer Sutherland and Boyd Holbrook. That project also features Natalie Martinez, Tiya Sircar, Brian Geraghty, Genesis Rodriguez, and Keilani Arellanes. Stephen Hopkins worked as the director, working for a script by Nick Santora, who serves as an executive producer alongside Stephen Hopkins, Basil Iwanyk, Tom Lassally, and Albert Torres.

The official description adds, “When a bomb rips through the Los Angeles subway train he’s riding on, blue-collar Mike Ferro (Boyd Holbrook) just wants to make sure his wife, Allison, and 10-year-old daughter, Pearl, are safe. But the faulty evidence on the ground and “tweet-now, confirm-later” journalism paint a nightmarish picture: it looks to all the world that Mike was responsible for the heinous act. Wrongfully—and very publicly—accused, Mike must prove his innocence by uncovering the real perpetrator, before the legendary cop (Kiefer Sutherland) heading the investigation can apprehend him. With the city in a state of panic and misinformation traveling at the speed of social media, Mike’s life and family hang in the balance as he becomes…THE FUGITIVE.”

Quibi is launching on April 6th, and will be available on iTunes and Google Play.

