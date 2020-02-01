Marvel’s live-action “Loki” series is adding Owen Wilson to the cast. The details on Wilson’s character are being kept a secret at this time, but multiple outlets have confirmed that Wilson is joining the show. The actor will join Tom Hiddleston, who is reprising his role from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as Sophia Di Martino. Marvel is also keeping the plot and timeframe(s) of “Loki” a secret, so it’s unclear if any of his Marvel friends will be joining him on his latest adventure. Michael Waldron is writing the series and serves as an executive producer with Kate Herron. It was also reported that Herron will also serve as the director for the show.

“Loki” is one of many live-action series headed to Disney+ over the next few years. In 2020, Marvel is expected to premiere “Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, as well as “WandaVision,” with Elisabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. “Loki” doesn’t have a release date yet, but it sits on the schedule with several other shows that have been confirmed for the service. At some point, Disney+ plans to launch series based on the popular “Ms. Marvel,” “Hawkeye,” “She-Hulk,” and “Moon Knight” characters.

All of these shows are under the protective gaze of Kevin Feige, the current ruler of all things Marvel, and the man behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Feige is serving as executive producer on all of these shows, taking over the role from Jeph Loeb, formally of Marvel Television.

If you’re a Disney+ subscriber, and you’ve already binged through “The Mandalorian,” there is plenty of content to see over the next few weeks. One of the more recent releases was the PIXAR short “Lamp Life” on January 31st, and Disney+ is launching “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made” on February 7th, and “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” on February 21st.

Throughout February, Disney is adding “Around the World in 80 Days,” “Big Business,” “The Sandlot,” “Wicked Tuna (Season 1 and 2), “Descendants 3,” “Toy Story 4,” “Old Dogs,” “My Dog, The Thief,” “Splash,” “Because of Winn-Dixie,” “Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United,” “Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri,” “Marvel Rising: Playing with Fire,” “Star Wars: Resistance (Season 2),” “I Captured the King of the Leprechauns,” “Imagination Movies (Season 1-3),” “Marvel’s Future Avengers,” and “Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars” to the library.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.