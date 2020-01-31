The hit music game show “Beat Shazam” will be returning for a fourth season. FOX confirmed that Jamie Foxx will return as host and executive producer for Season 4, along with executive producers Mark Burnett, Jeff Apploff, Barry Poznick, and Lauren Zalaznick. The network also confirmed that Corinne Foxx, daughter of Jamie Foxx, also will return as DJ for the season. FOX is broadcasting the Super Bowl this year, and depending on how close the game is in the fourth quarter, should see a large boost in viewership for the network’s popular series “The Masked Singer.”

“Beat Shazam” did well last season, averaging 3.2M multi-platform viewers. The series ranked among summer 2019’s Top 25 broadcast programs among Adults 18-49, and “Beat Shazam” saw 3M total engagements across all social channels. Conversation around the show grew +22% season-over-season, which is a big win for the social media team.

If you haven’t jumped into the show yet, the interactive music game show pits three teams of two against the clock and each other as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the most money banked will outlast the competition and go against Shazam, the popular song identification app, for the chance to win one million dollars. The series has featured numerous celebrity guest stars, including Mariah Carey, Shaq, TLC, Snoop Dogg, Odell Beckham, Jr., Michael Bolton, Smokey Robinson, and more.

In a cross-promotion planned for 2020, Foxx will join “The Masked Singer” as a guest panelist in the Season Three premiere episode. You can catch that special episode on February 2nd, immediately following Super Bowl LIV on FOX. “Beat Shazam” was created by Jeff Apploff and Wes Kauble and is produced by Apploff Entertainment and MGM Television in association with Shazam. Jeff Apploff, Mark Burnett, Jamie Foxx, Barry Poznick and Lauren Zalaznick serve as executive producers.

