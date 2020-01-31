Bella Thorne has a new thriller in the works called “The Uncanny,” and it will be directed by Mitzi Peirone. The script was written by Peirone and Chaya Doswell, and the story takes place in a future where everyone has chips implanted to control their behavior and emotions. Things go wrong, of course, and five strangers are forced to survive a cyber apocalypse without their chips.

Thorne has become a popular actor in the horror and thriller genres over the past few years, though she still stars in the occasional drama. She recently starred in “The Babysitter” on Netflix, and she’s coming back to the franchise for the sequel. That project is currently in post-production, and we should get a release date later this year. Throne also starred in the fantasy-thriller “I Still See You” from director Scott Speer; the action-thriller “Ride” with director Jeremy Ungar; Sam Levinson’s “Assassination Nation;” and Franck Khalfoun’s “Amityville: The Awakening.”

Bella Thorne’s future projects include Chad Faust’s “Girl,” which features Thorne and Faust; Joshua Caldwell’s “Southland;” “Leave Not One Alive” from writer/director Jordan Galland; Shane Dax Taylor’s “Masquerade;” the movie “Chick Fight;” “The Friendship Game;” Jordan Rubin’s “Salem Slate;” and Cedric Nicolas-Troyan’s sci-fi thriller “Exo.” With a best-seller, The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray, already on the shelves and another on the way, Thorne is one of the busiest actors in the business. No release date has been set for “The Uncanny,” but more information and additional casting should be announced once the project moves into production.

If you’re a fan of the thriller genre, the next big release is “Gretel & Hansel” from director Osgood Perkins. That movie stars Sophia Lillis, Sammy Leakey, Alice Krige, Charles Babalola, and Jessica De Gouw, and Rob Hayes wrote the script.

