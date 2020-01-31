Adam Sandler is the quiet king of Netflix, and the comedy star has a new deal with the platform that will bring four new movies to viewers. Netflix announced the new agreement with Sandler and Happy Madison Productions on Friday afternoon, after confirming that together, viewers have spent over 2B hours watching his movies since 2015.

“Whether you know him as Sandman, the Water Boy, Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Nick Spitz or simply Adam, one thing is clear: our members can’t get enough of him,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix Chief Content Officer. “They love his stories and his humor, as we saw with Murder Mystery. So I could not be more excited to extend our partnership with Adam and the Happy Madison team and deliver more laughs around the world.”

Sandler’s latest hit is “Uncut Gems,” which is being released through A24. It just so happens that today is the global launch of the movie on Netflix, and it will come to U.S. subscribers in May. Sandler was named Best Actor for his portrayal of Howard Ratner by the National Board of Review, Las Vegas Film Critics Society, Boston Society of Film Critics, Oklahoma Film Critics Circle, St. Louis Film Critics Association, Austin Film Critics Association, AARP Movies for Grown Ups and is nominated for an Independent Spirit Award. Sandler was Emmy nominated for his Netflix original comedy special 100% Fresh and for his Saturday Night Live hosted episode this season. “Murder Mystery,” his Netflix film where he stars alongside Jennifer Aniston, won The People’s Choice Award for Best Comedy of 2019.

Sandle has another project coming soon to Netflix. The actor will star in the Netflix family film “Hubie Halloween” alongside Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Maya Rudolph, Rob Schneider, Kenan Thompson, Steve Buscemi, Michael Chiklis, Tim Meadows, Noah Schnapp, Paris Berelc, China Anne McClain and Shaquille O’Neal. His other movie is an animated feature film that he will write, produce, and star in as a voice actor in, which is currently in the works.

“The Ridiculous 6” was the first film Sandler made with the studio, followed by “The Do-Over,” “Sandy Wexler,” “The Week Of,” “Murder Mystery,” and “100% Fresh.” Additionally, Happy Madison has produced “Father of the Year,” and the upcoming “The Wrong Missy.”

According to Netflix, 83M households watched “Murder Mystery” in its first four weeks on Netflix. The movie was the most popular title on Netflix in the U.S. last year, and the most popular film to date. It was also the number one most popular title in eight other countries including Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Singapore and UAE.

