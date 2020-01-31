Earlier this week, Universal Pictures promised fans an official trailer for “Fast & Furious 9,” and the studio dropped the video on social media on Friday morning. The new installment is scheduled to hit theaters in May, and you’ll see a lot of familiar faces in the trailer. Justin Lin directed “Fast & Furious 9,” which stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron, and Helen Mirren.

The story picks up with the crew following the events of “Fate of the Furious,” which was released in 2017. F. Gary Gray directed the eighth installment to the core franchise, which made $98M over its opening weekend before grossing over $1.2B worldwide. To date, the “Fast & Furious” franchise has made over $5B for Universal Pictures, and the franchise began with “The Fast and the Furious” back in 2001. “Fast & Furious 9” is scheduled to hit theaters on May 22, 2020, and “Fast & Furious 10” is currently slated for April 2021.

The franchise’s first spinoff, “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” also did well in theaters. The movie had a $60M opening back in 2019 and made over $758.9M worldwide. That story focused on Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), and the original crew members were on the sidelines.

May is a busy month at the box office, and it’s starting with Marvel’s “Black Widow.” The following week is the wide release of Tom Hanks’ war-drama “Greyhound,” and Sarah Paulson’s thriller “Run.” That’s the same weekend that “Legally Blonde 3,” with Reese Witherspoon, and “Covers” with June Diane Raphael, Dakota Johnson, Bill Pullman, and Ice Cube opens nationwide.

The following weekend is a mixed bag right now. Amy Adam’s “The Woman in the Window” is opening against the untitled “Saw” movie and the animated-comedy “Scoob!.” On May 22nd, “Fast & Furious 9” is opening against “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run,” so tiny moviegoers will have something to watch over the holiday weekend. At the end of May, you have Disney’s “Artemis Fowl” adaptation, and “Wonder Woman 1984” starts off the month of June.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.