Paramount Pictures has a new “A Quiet Place II” trailer ready to air during the Super Bowl, but if you’re not busy, you can watch it a little early. The trailer has flashbacks, whispers, monsters, and jump-scares, everything you could want in a “Quiet Place” promotional video. The movie is scheduled to release in theaters on March 20th. John Krasinski returned to direct the sequel, and the movie features Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, and Djimon Hounsou.

The synopsis reads, “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

Allyson Seeger, Joann Perritano, and Aaron Janus served as executive producers on the project, with Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, and John Krasinski serving as producers. The movie is based on characters created by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, and written by John Krasinski. The original “A Quiet Place” opened in theaters in 2018, and the movie had a $50M domestic opening in theaters before going on to make over $340.9M for the studio.

“A Quiet Place: Part II” currently has the March weekend all to itself, opening against “The Climb,” “Deersking,” and “Phoenix, Oregon” at the specialty box office. The thriller is opening one week before Disney’s live-action “Mulan,” which will also have a trailer during the game, and A24’s horror-thriller “Saint Maud” with Jennifer Ehle, Morfydd Clark, Lily Frazer, and Fiona Thompson. The other big releases that month are Ben Affleck’s “The Way Back” sports drama, Disney’s “Onward,” A24’s “First Cow” drama with Alia Shawkat, Dave Bautista’s family-comedy “My Spy,” and “I Still Believe” with K.J. Apa. Fans of thrillers can watch the official trailer below.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.