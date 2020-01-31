Warner Bros. Animation confirmed the “Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge” digital release date. The all-new, feature-length film is animated installment to the popular franchise, produced in coordination with NeatherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. The movie releases on digital on April 12th, followed by the 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD version on April 28th.

The official description reads, “Based on the worldwide hit game created by Ed Boon abd John Tobias, “Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge” spotlights the once-in-a-generation tournament between the champions of Outworld and Earthrealm – a competition that will ultimately determine the fate of Earth and all its citizens. Lord Raiden, protector of Earthrealm, must gather the greatest fighters of his realm to defend it from the evil Shang Tsung in the battle to end all battles – Mortal Kombat!”

The voice cast includes Joel McHale and Jennifer Carpenter as the voices of Hollywood star-turned-fighter Johnny Cage and warrior Sonya Blade, respectively. The voice cast also includes Jordan Rodrigues as Liu Kang, Patrick Seitz as Scorpion, Steve Blum as Sub-Zero, Artt Butler as Shang Tsung, Darin De Paul as Quan Chi, Robin Atkin Downes as Kano, David B. Mitchell as Raiden, Ike Amadi as Jax Briggs, Kevin Michael Richardson as Goro, Grey Griffin as Kitana, and Fred Tatasciore as Demon Torturer.

“Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge” is directed by Ethan Spaulding, working from a script by Jeremy Adams. The movie is based on the videogame created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. Rick Morales serves as a producer for the project, along with co-producer Jim Krieg. The executive producer on the movie is Sam Register. Ed Boon also served as a creative consultant.

“Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge is a riveting, no-holds-barred action-fest that delivers all the authentic combat, drama and humor fans expect coupled with edgy animation and an outstanding voice cast,” said Mary Ellen Thomas, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Senior Vice President, Originals, Animation and Family Marketing. “This film is unlike anything Warner Bros. has produced before, and fans should be prepared for the thrill ride of their lives.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.