A very adorable Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch console is releasing in March. The new system will be available in stores for $299, starting on March 13th. The system is inspired by the new Nintendo Switch game, “Animal Crossing: New Horizons,” but that title is not sold as a bundle with this system. As shown above, this model features pastel green and blue Joy-Con controllers (which are white on the back) along with the white wrist-straps and a white Nintendo Switch dock. The front is adorned with images of the characters Tom Nook, and Nooklings Timmy and Tommy.

Nintendo said that future Prospective island residents will be able to pre-order the system at select retailers “soon.” The “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” game launches for Nintendo Switch on March 20th, just one-week later, at a suggested retail price of $59. You can pre-order the new Animal Crossing game and keep an eye out for the new console on Nintendo’s official storefront right here on Amazon.

On March 13th, Nintendo is also launching the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aloha Edition Carrying Case & Screen Protector, in both regular and Nintendo Switch Lite variants. These =items will help protect your Nintendo Switch family system when you take “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” on the go, or when they are sitting in drawer.

In “Animal Crossing: New Horizons,” players embark on the special Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package and are whisked away to an island paradise. Here, players can roll up their sleeves and start a life from scratch on a deserted island, eventually making their new life whatever they want it to be – whether decorating their home, crafting, customizing their look or sharing the experience with friends, both in real life and on the island. Animal Crossing: New Horizons marks the debut of the Animal Crossing series on Nintendo Switch and introduces new features, such as crafting, pole-vaulting across rivers and so much more.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.