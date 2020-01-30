The upcoming limited series “The Plot Against America” now has an official trailer. The series is an adaptation of the Philip Roth novel and stars Winona Ryder, Morgan Spector, Anthony Boyle, Azhy Robertson, Caleb Malis, and John Turturro. “The Plot Against America” is scheduled to premiere on March 16th, and it will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand, and other partners’ streaming platforms.

The story imagines an alternate American history, told through the eyes of a working-class Jewish family in New Jersey as they watch the political rise of aviator-hero and xenophobic populist Charles Lindbergh, who becomes president and turns the nation toward fascism. The limited series was created by David Simon and Ed Burns, with Simon, Burns, Nina K. Noble, Joe Roth, Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Susan Goldberg, and Jeff Kirschenbaum serving as executive producers. Philip Roth and Dennis Stratton served as co-executive producers on the project.

There’s a lot of new content coming to HBO platforms in February. The network is starting off the month with “McMillion$” on February 3rd, which chronicles the story of an ex-cop turned security auditor who rigged the McDonald’s Monopoly game promotion for a decade. “High Maintenance: Season 4” premieres on February 7th, and the Emmy-award winning series “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” returns for its seventh season premiere on February 17th. The documentary films “Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes” and “We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest” are also coming to the network in February. Throughout the month, HBO will also air the movies “Alita: Battle Angel,” “Ma,” “Shaft,” “Annabelle Comes Home,” and “Anna.” Other films include “Cake,” “Side Effects,” and “Winters Bone.”

You can watch the official trailer below, and set a reminder to catch the limited-series premiere on March 18th at 9pm.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.