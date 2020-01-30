Katharine McPhee is starring in a new Netflix series called “Country Comfort,” created by Carun Lucas. Netflix confirmed a ten-episode order for the multi-cam comedy, which stars McPhee as Bailey and Eddie Cibrian as Beau. The cast also features Ricardo Hurtado, Jamie Martin Mann, Pyper Braun, Shiloh Verrico, and Griffin McIntyre.

The logline for “Country Comfort” reads, “When her career and personal life get derailed, an aspiring young country singer named Bailey (played by Katharine McPhee) takes a job as a nanny for a rugged cowboy named Beau (played by Eddie Cibrian) and his five children. With a never-give up attitude and loads of Southern charm, this newbie-nanny is able to navigate the family dynamics and be the mother figure they’ve been missing. To her surprise, Bailey also gets the band she’s been missing in this musically talented family who help get her back on the road to stardom.”

Caryn Lucas, who worked on the hits “The Nanny” and “Miss Congeniality,” will serve as creator, showrunner, and executive producer on the project. Kelly Park is set to direct. Netflix stopped short of announcing a premiere date for the new series, but more information will be released when the show enters into production. Netflix will probably drop a few teasers and clips for the first season ahead of the premiere.

