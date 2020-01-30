With Disney’s live-action “Mulan” coming to theaters in a few weeks, you would think that Rick & Morty would be starring in a Szechuan sauce commercial, but instead, they are pushing Pringles. The ad, which is coming out for the big game, went live a little early and fans can watch the video straight from the can.

Adult Swim’s “Rick & Morty” continues to be one of the most popular series on television. The show was the top comedy across all of TV with young adults, and the fanbase reaches over 50M viewers. The show follows the adventures of an eccentric scientist, Rick, and his grandson, Morty, as they travel to infinite and different dimensions. Pringles explains that “Similarly, Flavor Stacking pushes fans to find new, creative ways to enjoy their favorite Pringlescrisps, unlocking endless dimensions of flavor.” The connection is obvious.

Rick, Morty and his sister Summer star in the dystopian PringlesFlavor Stacking spot for telecision. A Pringlesrobot—disguised as Morty—appears overly enthusiastic about the Spicy Barbecue Pizza stack, made using PringlesPizza, Barbeque and Jalapeno crisps. Rick immediately catches on to his grandson’s bizarrely out-of-character corporate jargon, unmasks the Mortybot and comes to the startling realization that they’re trapped inside a Pringles commercial.

“With alternate universes taking a front seat in pop culture with television and movies, we love how ahead of trend Dan Harmon and Justin Roilandwere when developing the concept for the show,” said Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles. “The Pringles brand aims to do the same with flavor development and product innovations. As a result, when identifying a partner for our ad campaign this year, their forward-thinking attitude combined with the show’s popularity and younger audience made this partnership a natural fit.”

“Rick and Morty is the biggest comedy show around, so of course we were extremely excited about their first trip to the Big Game,” said Jill King, senior vice president, marketing and partnerships, Adult Swim. “With Pringles’ fun personality and devoted audience, there’s no better partner for Rick and Morty’s big debut. There are a lot of Rick and Morty fans out there, and they’re all going to go crazy when they see it, but it’s going to be so fun sharing it with an even wider audience, who we are confident will love it too!”

The 30-second spot is created by Adult Swim in partnership with Grey Group and will air during the second quarter of the game. The ad will be supported by a fully integrated marketing campaign including PR, digital, social media, e-commerce and a special, PringlesPickle Rick edition that fans can find on store shelves beginning in early February.

