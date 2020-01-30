Disney has started production on “Godmothered,” an original live-action movie for Disney+ starring Isla Fisher and Jillian Bell. The Disney+ original is directed by Sharon Maguire, working from a screenplay by Kari Granlund and Melissa K. Stack. The film is produced by Justin Springer, Tom Pollock, and Amie Karp, with Diane L. Sabatini serving as executive producers.

The official description reads, “Set at Christmas time, “Godmothered” is a comedy about Eleanor, a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training (Bell) who upon hearing that her chosen profession is facing extinction, decides to show the world that people still need fairy godmothers. Finding a mislaid letter from a 12-year-old girl in distress, Eleanor tracks her down and discovers that the girl, Mackenzie, is now a 40-year-old single mom (Fisher) working at a news station in Boston. Having lost her husband several years earlier, Mackenzie has all but given up on the idea of “Happily Ever After,” but Eleanor is bound and determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, whether she likes it or not.”

The movie also features Jane Curtin as headmistress of The Motherland; Jillian Shea Spaeder and Willa Skye as Mackenzie’s young daughters; Mary Elizabeth Ellis as her sister; and Santiago Cabrera, Artemis Pebdani, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Stephnie Weir as colleagues at the TV news station where Mackenzie works. Oscar nominee June Squibb and Carlease Burke appear as godmothers populating The Motherland in the film. The behind-the-scenes team includes Christopher Norr as the Director of Photography, with Alice Normington as Production Designer. Renee Ehrlich Kalfus joined as Costume Designer, and Gary Dollner is the Editor.

The Disney+ schedule includes “Lamp Life” on January 31st, “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made” on February 7th, and “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” on February 21st.

Throughout February, Disney is adding “Around the World in 80 Days,” “Big Business,” “The Sandlot,” “Wicked Tuna (Season 1 and 2), “Descendants 3,” “Toy Story 4,” “Old Dogs,” “My Dog, The Thief,” “Splash,” “Because of Winn-Dixie,” “Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United,” “Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri,” “Marvel Rising: Playing with Fire,” “Star Wars: Resistance (Season 2),” “I Captured the King of the Leprechauns,” “Imagination Movies (Season 1-3),” “Marvel’s Future Avengers,” and “Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars” to the library.

