Netflix is working on a new live-action adaptation of the manga series “One Piece,” and the show already has a ten-episode order for the first season. The streaming service partnered with Tomorrow Studios and Shueisha, and the show will offer a new pirate adventure story to audiences around the world. The original manga, written by Eiichiro Oda, has sold over 460M copies worldwide and has an active fanbase. The box sets, special editions, merch, and other One Piece related gear are frequent top sellers on Amazon, and the animated version has been very well received domestically.

Netflix and Tomorrow Studios will co-produce the live-action “One Piece” series, while Netflix handles the physical production. Steven Maeda and Matt Owens will serve as writers and executive producers, with Maeda also serving as showrunner. Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios will also serve as executive producers, along with Eiichiro Oda, the author of the manga series.

Earlier this week, Netflix released a first look at the anime “Ghost in the Shell SAC_2045,” but the trailer didn’t have a premiere date. Netflix’s busy winter schedule includes “Next in Fashion” on January 29th, Taylor Swift’s “Miss Americana,” “Uncut Gems,” and “Ragnarok” on January 31st, “Locke & Key” and “Horse Girl” on February 7th, “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” on February 12th, “Love is Blind” and “Narcos: Mexico” on February 13th, “Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon” on February 14th, “Gentefied” on February 21st, “I am not OK with This” on February 26th, “Altered Carbon” on February 27th, and “All the Bright Places” on February 28th.

During Netflix’s panel at the Anime Expo in 2019, the platform teased “Cannon Busters,” “Levius,” “Seis Manos,” “Trese,” “Rilakkuma and Kaoru,” and the company also has “ULTRAMAN,” “Aggretsuko,” “Castlevania,” “Devilman Crybaby,” “GODZILLA: The Planet Eater,” “BAKI,” “Violet Evergarden,” “B: The Beginning,” and “The Seven Deadly Sins” in the library. That should be enough content to keep you busy through the winter if you’re just diving into the genre.

