Netflix shared a first look at “Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045,” a new anime series created by Masamune Shirow. The new show is a sequel to the popular “Ghost In the Shell SAC” series, and while the CGI is impressive, fans on social media seem split on the decision to go with the newer tech over traditional animation. Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki directed the first season, which marks the first time that two directors have worked on a “Ghost In the Shell” show.

The official description reads, “In 2045, the world has been thrown into a state of systematic “sustainable war,” but the threat of human extinction at the hands of AI hasn’t yet pervaded the public consciousness. Former members of Public Security Section 9, including full-body cyborg Major Motoko Kusanagi, are working as hired mercenaries when mysterious beings known as “post humans” begin to emerge. The world’s superpowers are trying to come to grips with the threat, and so Section 9 is reorganized.”

The franchise has seen quite a few animated installments, and a live-action feature film was made in 2017 with Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asbæk, Takeshi Kitano, and Juliette Binoche. The film wasn’t a hit with critics and made $169.8M worldwide after opening in third-place domestically behind “The Boss Baby” and “Beauty and the Beast.” The franchise has seen reboots, remasters, spinoffs, and failed adaptions, but fans have stuck by the characters over the years. Netflix already boasts an impressive anime slate, and “Ghost in the Shell” will most likely be a welcomed addition to many viewers.

