Sony Pictures released a final trailer for “Fantasy Island,” a thriller adaptation of the popular television series created by Gene Levitt. Jeff Wadlow directed the movie for the studio, which features Michael Peña, Maggie Q, Lucy Hale, Austin Stowell, Jimmy O. Yang, Portia Doubleday, Ryan Hansen, and Michael Rooker.

The movie is scheduled to release on Valentine’s Day, which is a busy day at the box office. “Fantasy Island” is opening against “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “What About Love,” and the romantic-drama “The Photograph,” but several movies are hitting the specialty box office that same weekend. You can check local listings to see if the rom-com “First Lady” is releasing in your area, or “Spy Intervention” with Drew Van Acker and Poppy Delevingne; “Downhill” with Will Ferrell, Miranda Otto, Zach Woods, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus; or “Ordinary Love” with Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville.

In Blumhouse’s “Fantasy Island,” the enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives. Jeff Wadlow, Chris Roach, and Jillian Jacobs wrote the script, and the project is produced by Jason Blum, Marc Toberoff, and Jeff Wadlow. The executive producers are Couper Samuelson and Jeanette Volturno.

Jeff Wadlow also directed Blumhouse’s “Truth or Dare,” which also starred Lucy Hale. Jillian Jacobs was a writer on that movie as well, and the film was a financial hit for the studio. With an estimated budget of $3.5M, the thriller had an $18.6M opening weekend before grossing over $95.3M worldwide. Lucy Hale is also starring in the CW’s “Riverdale” spinoff called “Katy Keene” as the titular character.

The next big horror-thriller to hit the box office is “Gretel & Hansel,” which stars Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige, Jessica De Gouw, and Charles Babalola. Oz Perkins directed the film, working from a script written by Rob Hayes.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.