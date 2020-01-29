Disney+ announced several new projects at the RealScreen Summit on Wednesday. The platform is working on an updated version of “The Quest,” which will now feature teen participants, and it will add more world-building interactive elements. The streaming service has also greenlit the competition series “The Maze,” National Geographic’s “Meet the Chimps”, and an untitled docuseries that follows Pixar’s SparkShorts program as they discover talented new storytellers.

“These projects take people on epic adventures, immerse them in fantastical worlds and shine a light on extraordinary people and creatures, which are all important benchmarks of our Disney+ nonfiction content philosophy,” said Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+. “We are thrilled that we get to bring the groundbreaking ‘The Quest’ back to life, and can’t wait for people to discover ‘The Maze,’ our special subjects in ‘Meet the Chimps’ and the innovation and wonder of making Pixar’s Sparkshorts.”

The official description for “The Quest” adds, “Filmed at a castle outside Vienna, Austria, “The Quest” is an innovative reality competition that takes place in the fantasy world of Everealm. Teen contestants will compete in an unfolding drama where they encounter mystical beings and magical encounters that rival their favorite books, games, and movies. They will be embedded in a fully immersive, 360-degree world complete with seamless technology, creature design, practical effects and scripted characters who interact dynamically with them.” The series is executive produced by Mark Ordesky, Jane Fleming, David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Bertram van Munster, Elise Doganieri, and Mark Dziak.

The adventure competition “The Maze” involves five teams consisting of one adult and one teen relative. Participants will solve riddles and decipher clues that will guide them through European cities and fairytale villages. In each episode, the characters will reveal information to participants pushing them onward and closer to their final destination, where all contestants will convene, but only one team will solve the Maze. It is also executive produced by van Munster, Doganieri and Dziak.

National Geographic’s “Meet the Chimps” takes viewers into the secret life of one of the largest and most unique wildlife sanctuaries in the world – Chimp Haven—a 200-acre refuge tucked deep in the forested heart of Louisiana, which is home to more than 300 chimpanzees. The description reads, “This six-part series tracks the ups and downs of this extraordinary group of chimps that are given a second chance at life by a staff whose dedication, compassion and commitment knows no bounds.” The series gives viewers access to everything happening at Chimp Haven, including food squabbles, alliances, romances, tears, tantrums, high jinx, and heartbreaks.

The untitled Pixar series from Supper Club will follow Pixar’s inventive SparkShorts program. By offering a select group of Pixar employees the opportunity to make their own animated short film, the SparkShorts program helps discover and support the next generation of Pixar storytellers. The series will give audiences an exclusive and immersive look at the filmmakers and their films, while exploring the creative philosophy and community that makes Pixar unique. Brian McGinn, Jason Sterman and David Gelb executive produce.

The Disney+ schedule includes “Lamp Life” on January 31st, “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made” on February 7th, and “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” on February 21st.

Throughout February, Disney is adding “Around the World in 80 Days,” “Big Business,” “The Sandlot,” “Wicked Tuna (Season 1 and 2), “Descendants 3,” “Toy Story 4,” “Old Dogs,” “My Dog, The Thief,” “Splash,” “Because of Winn-Dixie,” “Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United,” “Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri,” “Marvel Rising: Playing with Fire,” “Star Wars: Resistance (Season 2),” “I Captured the King of the Leprechauns,” “Imagination Movies (Season 1-3),” “Marvel’s Future Avengers,” and “Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars” to the library.

