SpongeBob SquarePants is ready for Super Bowl Sunday, but you don’t have to wait until the big game to see his new video. Paramount Pictures dropped a new promotional video for the CG adventure on Wednesday morning, reminding tiny moviegoers that the movie comes out this May. Tim Hill wrote and directed the film, which is based on the series “SpongeBob SquarePants” created by Stephen Hillenburg. Ryan Harris served as producer on the project, with Stephen Hillenburg serving as executive producer. The voice cast includes Tom Kenny, Awkwafina, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Douglas Lawrence, and Reggie Watts.

The franchise has done well in theaters over the years. SpongeBob’s first big-screen adventure, “The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie,” released in 2004 and made over $141M worldwide. The follow-up released in 2015 as “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water,” and that installment made over $325M worldwide. Paramount Pictures released the video on social media, telling fans, “Move over halftime, this year it’s all about the pre-game. We’ve got car chases, robots, flashbacks, and…Snoop Dogg! The only thing missing is Gary!”

The movie’s official description reads, “After SpongeBob’s beloved pet snail Gary is snail-napped, he and Patrick embark on an epic adventure to The Lost City of Atlantic City to bring Gary home. As they navigate the delights and dangers on this perilous and hilarious rescue mission, SpongeBob and his pals prove there’s nothing stronger than the power of friendship.”

“The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” is opening against “Fast & Furious 9,” which also released a promotional video this week. The movie opens one-week after the animated-comedy “Scoob!” from Warner Bros. Pictures, and the week before Disney releases the big “Artemis Fowl” adaptation. Fans of the popular sponge can get a 30-second recap of the movie below.

