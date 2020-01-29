The Oklahoma Film and Music Office landed one of it’s most massive productions yet, and filming on “Killers of the Flower Moon” is expected to start in Oklahoma later this year. The movie is based on the novel by David Grann, and chronicles the mysterious murders of Osage Nation citizens, who in 1920’s Oklahoma became the center of a major F.B.I. investigation involving J. Edgar Hoover. The film features the Academy Award-winning talents of director Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Robert De Niro.

“We’re thrilled that this unique story will be filmed where it took place, in Osage County, and welcome the production to experience our innovative communities and imaginative people to bring this story to audiences around the world,” said Oklahoma Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell, Secretary of Tourism and Branding. “I couldn’t be more proud to have our state showcased through the lens of this film.”

“Killers of the Flower Moon” will be the first major studio motion picture to usher in a new decade of filmmaking in Oklahoma. Production on the film could pump tens of millions of dollars into the state’s economy over the next year. Early estimates for “Killers of the Flower Moon” indicate that the production could employ thousands of local crew and background talent, in addition to contracting with local businesses and the associated millions of dollars that will be spent on local labor, lodging, transportation, hardware, food, and other in-state products.

OF+MO began strategically working to usher this project to Oklahoma immediately following the industry announcement of the acquisition of the novel’s film rights by Imperative Entertainment in 2017. Only recently, through the collective efforts of state, tribal, city and community leadership, have plans solidified that “Killers of the Flower Moon” would base operations in Oklahoma after the production evaluated other states as a viable option for filming.

According to the announcement by OF+MO, production representatives scouted the state and met with Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear. Seeking to create an authentic portrayal of the Osage Nation and indigenous peoples, the production has since been back multiple times, held a series of casting calls throughout the state for Native talent, and has additionally publicized several job announcements for Osage Nation citizens, seeking a variety of artisans and crafters, construction workers, culinary specialists, and much more.

“Landing this production in our great state reaches a huge milestone for our growing film industry and can be credited to tactical strategy by state officials to court higher impact productions that provide new opportunities for short and long term economic impacts in the state,” said OF+MO Director Tava Maloy Sofsky. “The opportunities this film will provide for continuing the development of our local workforce and infrastructure are tremendous as we continue attracting independent film and television productions around the state.”

Filming dates have yet to be finalized for “Killers of the Flower Moon” as much of the talent associated with the film is currently committed to multiple events leading up to the 2020 Academy Awards. Early stages of pre-production and development have begun in Osage County with additional details to be announced.

