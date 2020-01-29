Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “tick, tick…BOOM!” added three more names to the cast on Tuesday. The latest additions are three-time Tony Nominee Joshua Henry as “Roger,” Emmy Award winner Bradley Whitford as “Stephen Sondheim,” and Emmy and Tony Award Winner Judith Light as “Rosa Stevens.” These actors will join the previously announced cast members: Academy Award nominee Andrew Garfield as “Jon”, Alexandra Shipp as “Karessa”, three-time Tony nominee Robin de Jesus as “Michael” and Vanessa Hudgens as “Susan”

Tony Award Winner Lin-Manuel Miranda is directing the movie, which has been a passion project for Miranda, who starred in New York City Center’s Encores! Off-Center production of tick, tick…BOOM! This will be Miranda’s film directorial debut.

Tony Award winner Steven Levenson will adapt the screenplay, which is based on the original stage show by the late Rent creator Jonathan Larson

Larson is the playwright behind Rent, the multiple award-winning musical, and Tony Award winner for Best Musical in 1996. Rent was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1996, and is only one of nine musicals to have won the award. Larson tragically died the night before the show’s first preview performance Off-Broadway. Rent ultimately spent twelve years on Broadway, making it the 11th longest-running show in Broadway history.”

Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Julie Oh, and Lin-Manuel Miranda are producing the movie, with Julie Larson, Steven Levenson, and Celia Costas serving as executive producers on the project. The film is being developed with the support of Julie Larson, sister to late Rent creator Jonathan.

Netflix also confirmed that two-time Grammy nominee Ryan Heffington will serve as choreographer.

The official description reads, “Set in 1990, tick, tick…BOOM! tells the story of Jon, an aspiring theater composer who is waiting tables in New York City while writing Superbia – which he hopes will be the next great American musical and finally give him his big break. Jon is also feeling pressure from his girlfriend Susan, who is tired of continuing to put her life on hold for Jon’s career aspirations. Meanwhile, his best friend and roommate Michael, has given up on his creative aspirations for a high paying advertising job on Madison Avenue and is about to move out. As Jon approaches his 30th birthday, he is overcome with anxiety – wondering if his dream is worth the cost.”

