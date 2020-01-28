Fans of “World of Warcraft” can now enjoy “Warcraft III: Reforged,” and relive moments from Azeroth’s storied history. The reimagining of Blizzard’s real-time strategy game launches today, and the game combines the original “Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos,” and the expansion “The Frozen Throne.” The game offers a single-player story spanning seven individual campaigns, and a complete rework of the graphics and sound. Blizzard also incorporated new social and matchmaking features through Blizzard’s Battle.net service.

The game’s description adds, “Players will revisit the Warcraft III story in Reforged, with over 60 missions to experience from the eyes of four factions—the mighty Orcs, the noble Humans, the ancient Night Elves, and the insidious Undead. Players will witness firsthand key moments in Azeroth’s history, from the Burning Legion’s invasion to the ascension of the Lich King, and learn the origins of iconic Warcraft characters like Thrall, Jaina Proudmoore, Sylvanas Windrunner, Illidan Stormrage, and others.”

“Warcraft III is one of our proudest achievements as a company, and we’re honored that so many players around the world still hold it up as a paragon of the RTS genre,” said J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment. “With Warcraft III: Reforged, our biggest goal was to modernize the game while retaining everything that players have loved about it, and we hope everyone agrees that we’ve done it justice.”

A few of the enhancements that Blizzard highlighted include:

Warcraft III: Reforged brings the original game into the modern era with fully overhauled characters, structures, environments, animations, and graphical effects.

brings the original game into the modern era with fully overhauled characters, structures, environments, animations, and graphical effects. Multiplayer Between Versions: Players will be able to do battle with anyone who plays Warcraft III , regardless of whether they’re playing the original or Reforged.

Players will be able to do battle with anyone who plays , regardless of whether they’re playing the original or Higher-Fidelity Audio: Warcraft III’s audio has been remastered and improved for Reforged , including the game’s original voice-over recordings.

audio has been remastered and improved for , including the game’s original voice-over recordings. Rebuilt World Editor: Reforged features an all-new World Editor designed to empower the game’s longstanding creator community to reach new heights, with hundreds of new triggers, LUA scripting support, new tools for importing models, and more enhancements planned for the future.

features an all-new World Editor designed to empower the game’s longstanding creator community to reach new heights, with hundreds of new triggers, LUA scripting support, new tools for importing models, and more enhancements planned for the future. Full Battle.net Implementation: Players will enjoy the full suite of Battle.net features to bolster their Warcraft III experience, including text and voice chat, groups, and seamless installation and patching.

Players can purchase” Warcraft III: Reforged” digitally from the Blizzard Shop.

