The first “Fast & Furious 9” teaser is out, and it’s promoting the movie’s official trailer later this week. Justin Lin directed the new installment, which features Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron, and Helen Mirren. Lin is also expected to direct the tenth installment to the franchise, but that’s pretty far away at this point.

The last time we checked in with the original gang was with “Fate of the Furious,” which was released in 2017. F. Gary Gray directed that project, which made $98M over its opening weekend before grossing over $1.2B worldwide. The “Fast & Furious” franchise has made over $5B for Universal Pictures since the first film hit theaters in 2009, and it keeps getting bigger. “Fast & Furious 9” is scheduled to hit theaters on May 22, 2020, and “Fast & Furious 10” is currently slated for April 2021. The franchise’s first spinoff, “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” also did well in theaters. The movie had a $60M opening back in 2019 and made over $758.9M worldwide. That movie focused on Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), and the original crew were on the sidelines for the project.

Marvel is starting off May with “Black Widow,” the first installment to Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The following week is the wide release of Tom Hanks’ war-drama “Greyhound,” and Sarah Paulson’s thriller “Run.” That’s the same weekend that “Legally Blonde 3,” with Reese Witherspoon, and “Covers” with June Diane Raphael, Dakota Johnson, Bill Pullman, and Ice Cube opens nationwide.

The following weekend is a mixed bag right now. Amy Adam’s “The Woman in the Window” is opening against the untitled “Saw” movie and the animated-comedy “Scoob!.” On May 22nd, “Fast & Furious 9” is opening against “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run,” but we don’t expect too many fans to share that same demographic. At the end of May, you have Disney’s “Artemis Fowl” adaptation, and “Wonder Woman 1984” starts off the month of June.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.