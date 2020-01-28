Early today, iHeartMedia announced the return of the iHeartCountry Festival, which will be held on May 2nd. For the seventh straight year, Country music stars will perform at the Frank Erwin Center in Texas, and celebrate with fans across the world. The 2020 iHeartCountry Festival lineup includes Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Lady Antebellum, Dustin Lynch, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Jon Pardi, and Chase Rice, plus Hot Country Knights, Bobby Bones and more.

“Now in its seventh year, the iHeartCountry Festival has undoubtedly become one of the most anticipated nights in Country music,” said Rod Phillips, EVPP of iHeartCountry. “With an incredible roster of Country music’s most popular artists, this year’s show will once again exceed listeners and viewers expectations, as the event broadcasts across our iHeartCountry stations nationwide and livestreams exclusively on LiveXLive.”

If you can’t make it to Austin, the event will livestream exclusively on livexlive.com and broadcast live across iHeartMedia’s Country music radio stations in their local markets and at iHeartRadio.com. According to the company, iHeartCountry has more than 150 Country stations across the U.S. reaching more than 109M Country music listeners per month on broadcast alone, making it the largest Country broadcast radio group in America.

The iHeartCountry Festival is just one part of the iHeartMedia’s roster, which also includes the iHeartRadio Music Festival, the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the nationwide iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Concert Tour, the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, iHeartRadio Wango Tango, the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards, and iHeartRadio ALTer Ego.

Capital One will be the national presenting partner for the iHeartCountry Festival. Capital One Cardholders will be the first to get exclusive access to high demand tickets through an exclusive Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale beginning February 4th at 10:00am CT through February 6th at 10:00am CT at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne. Tickets go on sale to the general public on February 7th at 12:00pm CT through TexasBoxOffice.com.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.