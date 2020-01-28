Warner Bros. Pictures confirmed that principal photography has begun on “The Batman,” with director Matt Reeves. The movie features Robert Pattinson as Batman and billionaire Bruce Wayne, along with Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle and Catwoman. The cast also includes Paul Dano as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon; John Turturro as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; and Andy Serkis as Alfred. Colin Farrell will also star in the film as Oswald Cobblepot.

Reeves and Dylan Clark are producing the film, with Simon Emanuel, Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada, and Chantal Nong Vo serving as executive producers. Reeves’ team includes Oscar-nominated director of photography Greig Fraser, production designer James Chinlund; editors William Hoy and Tyler Nelson; Oscar-winning VFX supervisor Dan Lemmon; Oscar-nominated SFX supervisor Dominic Tuohy; Oscar-nominated sound mixer Stuart Wilson; Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran and costume designers Glyn Dillon and David Crossman. Other members of the team include hair designer Zoe Tahir, and Oscar-nominated makeup designer Naomi Donne.

Batman was created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. Based on characters from DC, “The Batman” is set to open in theaters June 25, 2021 and will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

The next DC installment is Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, which hits theaters in February. The movie features an all-star cast, including Margot Robbie as Harley, Ewan McGregor as Black Mask, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain. Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984 is still on track for a June release. Pedro Pascal, Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, and Kristen Wiig will star in that DC sequel. Warner Bros. Pictures also has The Suicide Squad on the schedule, which is a sequel to the 2016 hit “Suicide Squad.” That movie is scheduled to hit theaters on August 6, 2021 with James Gunn directing. The popular writer/director is making the jump from Marvel to DC for the project, and he is writing the screenplay. The original “Suicide Squad” was directed and written by David Ayer and featured Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Jared Leto, Ezra Miller, Jai Courtney, Jay Hernandez, Cara Delevingne, and Joel Kinnaman. The movie saw mixed reviews, but “Suicide Squad” made over $325M domestically before going on to make over $750M worldwide.

