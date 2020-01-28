Ahead of the Academy Awards next month, PETA’s Animals in Film and Television Division named the winners of the third annual Oscats. The awards honor the movies and stars who promoted kindness to animals through positive actions, storylines, and the use of CGI over live-animals during the previous year.

In 2019, there are two very prominent vegans in the mix. “Joker” star Joaquin Phoenix, and “Harriet” star Cynthia Erivo, who both won Best Actor. The Best Picture award went to Disney’s “The Lion King” for using CGI to portray its cast of wild-animal characters instead of exploiting a single real one. Disney’s “Dumbo” won the studio two other awards: Best Screenplay, for changing the original film’s ending, and Best “Bad Guy” for star Michael Keaton, who continued spreading the film’s anti-captivity message in a PETA campaign after the film hit theaters.

Two films won awards for themes opposing animal experimentation: “Abominable” was named Best Animated Film, and “The Animal People,” which was executive-produced by Phoenix and tells the true story of six advocates determined to expose one of the world’s largest animal-testing labs, nabbed Best Documentary. “Rocketman” won Best Costume Design for using only faux fur to bring Sir Elton John’s wardrobe to life, and the Oscat for The Primo Primate went to Ad Astra starring Brad Pitt, whose zero-gravity baboons narrowly edged out Boots (in “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” voiced by PETA pal Danny Trejo), Rafiki (in “The Lion King”), the capuchin in “Dumbo,” and the macaques in “Velvet Buzzsaw.” The Best Food for Thought Moment went to Tom Hanks in A” Beautiful Day” in the Neighborhood for relating Fred Rogers’ signature explanation for going meat-free: “I don’t want to eat anything that has a mother.” This year’s PETA Pick went to “Long Shot” starring PETA pal Charlize Theron—while the prize for Best Movie Starring Cats Without Using Any Cats went to the movie “Cats.”

“PETA’s Oscats show that no decent filmmaker will force wild animals to perform—and animal-friendly messaging is what modern audiences want,” says PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange. “Hollywood is portraying animal abusers as the villains they are, and PETA looks forward to seeing even more compassionate moments in film in 2020.”

You can find a full list of the winners right here on the official site.

