Netflix shared a first-look photo for “The Letter for the King,” which is based on the best-selling novel of the same name. The series stars Amir Wilson, Ruby Serkis, Gjis Blom, and Thaddea Graham, and the first season has six episodes. Will Davies serves as showrunner on the first season, he is also an executive produces with Paul Trijbits.

Tonke Dragt wrote the original work, which you can find right here on Amazon. Netflix didn’t announce a premiere date for the new series yet, so you still have time to read the original before seeing the adaptation.

The official description reads, “The Letter for the King is the story of a ruthless prince who threatens to cast the world into darkness, when a young knight in training named Tiuri (Amir Wilson) embarks on an epic quest to deliver a secret letter to the king. Along the way, he unexpectedly finds himself at the center of a magical prophecy foretelling the rise of a hero who can defeat the prince and restore peace. If he’s going to survive the journey, Tiuri will have to learn what it means to be a true knight — and a true leader.”

Fantasy-adventure is alive and well on Netflix, with “The Witcher” being the most popular option on the platform. Amazon is putting together its “Lord of the Rings” series, which will give fans of the genre something new to stream on Prime Video, and Hulu is releasing “Utopia Falls” next month for the YA crowd.

The upcoming Netflix schedule includes “Next in Fashion” on January 29th, Taylor Swift’s “Miss Americana,” “Uncut Gems,” and “Ragnarok” on January 31st, “Locke & Key” and “Horse Girl” on February 7th, “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” on February 12th, “Love is Blind” and “Narcos: Mexico” on February 13th, “Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon” on February 14th, “Gentefied” on February 21st, “I am not OK with This” on February 26th, “Altered Carbon” on February 27th, and “All the Bright Places” on February 28th.

