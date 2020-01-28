Paramount Pictures is looking to reboot the “Transformers” franchise, and the studio is reportedly working on two films to get the bots back on their feet. Multiple outlets have reported that James Vanderbilt and Joby Harold are both writing scripts for the new franchise, but no directors are attached to the projects. Older viewers may not be ready for the Transformers reboot, but history has proven that fans around the world will pack theaters to see the bots battle on the big screen.

The current franchise has seen its share of highs and lows at the box office. The original “Transformers” released in 2007, and the movie made over $709.7M worldwide. The success of the film put “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” into production, and the sequel made over $836.3M globally in 2009. The franchise’s biggest hit was “Transformers: Dark of the Moon,” which made over $1.12B at the box office in 2011. The 2014 follow-up, “Transformers: Age of Extinction” was a close second, pulling in over $1.1B for the studio. The final installment in the main franchise was “Transformers: The Last Knight,” which bombed domestically with a $130M total but was saved by foreign markets which boosted the worldwide gross to $605M. Sensing that a change was needed, Paramount Pictures released the “Bumblebee” spinoff in 2018 with Hailee Steinfeld as the star. The film opened against “Aquaman” and “Mary Poppins Returns,” and made $21M before ending its theatrical run with a $467.9M worldwide total.

Out of all the movies, “Bumblebee” was the only one to have a solid rating on RottenTomatoes, landing at 92%. Following “Bumblebee,” the list includes “Transformers” with 58%; “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” with 35%; “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” with 20%; “Transformers: Age of Extinction” with 18%; and “Transformers: The Last Knight” with 15%. If there was one constant throughout the original franchise, it was Michael Bay, who directed all five of the main installments. Travis Knight directed “Bumblebee,” and is currently working on the “The Six Billion Dollar Man” with Mark Wahlberg, who also appeared in the franchise.

The upside to owning the movie rights to the “Transformers” franchise is that there is always a new generation of moviegoers to pull into theaters, making the Transformers reboot that much more appealing to Paramount Pictures. “Bumblebee” only released two years ago, but the original “Transformers” movie released back in 2007, and CGI has come along way since then. While the 2007 version had great visuals for its day, today’s tiny customers expect a little more realism with their talking robots.

