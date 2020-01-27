Titmouse, the award-winning animation studio, has signed an overall multi-year production commitment with Netflix. In the agreement, Titmouse will produce multiple original adult-animated series, and the deal gives Netflix a first-look at adult-animated projects developed and created by the studio. In the past, Netflix and Titmouse partnered on several adult-animated series, including the Emmy nominated show “Big Mouth” from Brutus Pink, and the upcoming series “The Midnight Gospel” from Pendleton Ward and Duncan Trussell.

“When Netflix asked if we wanted to go steady, we were thrilled. When we asked if it could be an open relationship, they said, ‘Yeah, of course. It’s the 21st century, kid. That’s the only way we’ll have it.’ Now we are friends with benefits and I couldn’t be more stoked,” said Chris Prynoski, Titmouse president and founder. “This new and exciting relationship will help quench our relentless thirst for producing animated cartoons. Excuse me, I’m gonna go carve NF+TM on a tree now.”

“Titmouse has been at the forefront of the evolving animation industry and is the creative force behind an impressive variety of projects, including our very own Big Mouth and The Midnight Gospel,” said Mike Moon, Head of adult animation for Netflix. “We’re thrilled to expand our collaboration with Chris, Shannon, and the entire team at Titmouse as we continue to develop and produce bold original animation together.”

The new deal was announced just a few days after the 47th Annie Awards, where Netflix’s “Klaus” and “I Lost My Body” dominated the event. Both of those films were also nominated for Animated Feature Film for the 2020 Academy Awards, going up against “Toy Story 4,” “Missing Link,” and “How to Train Your Dragon: A Hidden World.”

Current hits on Netflix’s adult-animation slate include “BoJack Horseman,” “F is for Family,” “Big Mouth,” “Castlevania,” and “Disenchantment.” The upcoming Netflix schedule includes “Next in Fashion” on January 29th, Taylor Swift’s “Miss Americana,” “Uncut Gems,” and “Ragnarok” on January 31st, “Locke & Key” and “Horse Girl” on February 7th, “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” on February 12th, “Love is Blind” and “Narcos: Mexico” on February 13th, “Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon” on February 14th, “Gentefied” on February 21st, “I am not OK with This” on February 26th, “Altered Carbon” on February 27th, and “All the Bright Places” on February 28th.

