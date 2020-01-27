If you’re looking for a new pair of truly wireless earbuds, the Amazon Echo Buds are now $90. The device usually sells for $130, but you can save a lot of money if you pick up a pair during the limited-time offer. The Echo Buds include hands-free Alexa and feature noise-canceling tech. Like other options, the Echo Buds use a combination of outer and inner microphones to reduce ambient noise, and are truly wireless. Utilizing Bose Active Noise Reduction Technology, you can choose to minimize the noise around you, or allow it to pass through, which is perfect for train announcements or when you’re shopping at the store. Just double-tap either earbud to turn Passthrough Mode on, or again to activate the Noise Reduction Technology.

To offer a better fit, the Echo Buds come with three different sized ear tips and wingtips for a secure fit. If you’re upping your fitness game this year, each earbud is IPX4-rated to withstand splashes, sweat, or light rain. On a full charge, the Echo Buds have up to five hours of music playback or four hours of call time. The included charging case holds up to three additional charges, which translate into 15 hours of music playback or 12 hours of call time according to the company.

You can use Alexa to start your favorite playlist for a workout, get directions, or check the forecast, just like your Alexa at home. The earbuds connect to Alexa through the Alexa app on your mobile device and use your existing device’s data plan to access a range of features such as music, navigation, calling, and more. You can also tap and hold your Echo Buds to access your phone’s native voice services—Siri or Google Assistant.

You can find the Echo Buds right here on Amazon.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.