Phyllida Lloyd’s “Herself” will be distributed in theaters in North America through Amazon Studios. The company picked up the rights at the Sundance Film Festival over the weekend, and the movie should hit theaters by the end of the year. The film stars Harriet Walter, Conleth Hill, and Clare Dunne, and follows a young woman who escapes an abusive relationship while trying to rebuild her home and save her family.

Phyllida Lloyd directed the film, which was produced by Rory Gilmartin, Sharon Horgan, and Ed Guiney. The executive producers on the project include Andrew Lowe, Clelia Mountford, Rose Garnett, Alison Thompson, and Mary Burke.

The supernatural thriller “The Night House” is also coming to theaters. Disney’s Searchlight Pictures picked up the worldwide distribution rights to the film, and the movie should premiere sometime in 2020. David Bruckner directed the project, which stars Rebecca Hall, Sarah Goldberg, and Stacy Martin. “The Night House” is one of the first major deals to be completed at Sundance this year, and the rights were reportedly acquired for close to $12M. “The Night House” follows Beth (Rebecca Hall,) who is recovering from the sudden death of her husband. The story picks up after Beth starts having horrific nightmares, and senses a supernatural presence in her home.

David Bruckner also directed “The Ritual,” another mystery-horror story written by Joe Barton and Adam Nevill. That movie premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and was released on Netflix and in select theaters in 2017. Much like “The Night House,” the film featured a dark supernatural presence. Rafe Spall, Arsher Ali, and Robert James-Collier starred in that project. “The Ritual” released on Netflix domestically but did hit theaters in other regions, pulling in over $563K in the United Kingdom and over $170.9K in Mexico. “The Ritual” ended its theatrical run with a $1.56M gross.

