Disney is putting Bo Peep front and center in a new PIXAR short called “Lamp Life.” The short is scheduled to debut on Disney+ on January 31st, and the streaming service dropped a first look trailer to promote the premiere. The project was produced by Pixar Animation Studios and was directed by Valerie LaPointe.

The official description reads, “Bo Peep makes a big comeback in Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4 and she leads the way in Pixar’s all-new animated short film, Lamp Life. Lamp Life answers the question of what happened to Bo since we last saw her in Toy Story 2. Join Woody and Giggle McDimples as Bo recounts her wild adventures.”

Disney’s “Toy Story 4” featured the return of Bo Peep, who wasn’t featured in “Toy Story 3.” The animated-comedy had a $120.9M domestic debut before grossing over $1.07B worldwide for the studio. Annie Potts voiced Bo Peep in the film, alongside Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Christina Hendricks, Jordan Peele, Keanu Reeves, and many others.

After you watch “Lamp Life,” you can catch “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made” on February 7th, and the final season of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” on February 21st. Throughout February, Disney is adding “Around the World in 80 Days,” “Big Business,” “The Sandlot,” “Wicked Tuna (Season 1 and 2), “Descendants 3,” “Toy Story 4,” “Old Dogs,” “My Dog, The Thief,” “Splash,” “Because of Winn-Dixie,” “Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United,” “Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri,” “Marvel Rising: Playing with Fire,” “Star Wars: Resistance (Season 2),” “I Captured the King of the Leprechauns,” “Imagination Movies (Season 1-3),” “Marvel’s Future Avengers,” and “Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars” to the library.

Fans of the character can watch the official trailer below. Disney’s description of the video added, “Expect an unexpected journey. Lamp Life, an Original Short, starts streaming Jan. 31 only on #DisneyPlus.”

