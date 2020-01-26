Netflix had an excellent showing at the 47th Annual Annie Awards on Saturday night. The platform took home awards in 18 categories, including Best Feature for “Klaus;” Best Feature: Independent for “I Lost My Body;” Character Animation in an Animated Feature for “Klaus;” Character Design in an Animated Television/Media Production for “Carmen Sandiego;” Directing in An Animated Feature for “Klaus;” Music in an Animated Television/Media Production for “Love, Death & Robots;” Writing in an Animated Feature for “I Lost My Body;” and Editorial in an Animated Feature for “Klaus.”

As you can tell, the holiday hit “Klaus” was the big winner of the night. “Klaus” was also nominated for an Academy Award for Animated Feature this year, along with “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” “I Lost My Body,” “Missing Link,” and “Toy Story 4.”

“How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming” from DreamWorks Animation won Best Animated Special Production. The Best Animated Short Subject went to “Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days,” and Best Animated TV/Media Commercial went to “The Mystical Journey of Jimmy Page’s ’59 Telecaster.”

The Best General Audience Animated TV/Media Production went to “BoJack Horseman” for the “New Client” episode, and Best Animated TV/Media Production for Children went to “Disney Mickey Mouse” for the episode “Carried Away.”

Best Animated TV/Media Production for Preschool Children went to “Ask the StoryBots” for the episode “Why Do We Have To Recycle?,” and the award for Outstanding Achievement for Character Animation in a Live Action Production went to “Avengers: Endgame.”

“For years, we’ve described ASIFA-Hollywood as a sort of United Nations of Animation. This year, that comparison rings even more clearly,” remarked Frank Gladstone, ASIFA’s executive director. “With nearly 2,000 submissions from productions worldwide, the award is becoming much more an international event. Many more films, many more artists and many new names we are learning to pronounce!”

This year’s event began with a special tribute to Richard Williams, Canadian–British animator, director, and writer, best known as animation director on “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” for which he won two of his three Academy Awards (the third for A Christmas Carol in 1973), and for his unfinished feature film “The Thief and the Cobbler” (1993).

Juried Awards were presented honoring unparalleled achievement and exceptional contributions to animation. Three Winsor McCay Award recipients were selected by the ASIFA-Hollywood Board of Directors for their exemplary industry careers. The first went to Satoshi Kon (posthumously), Japanese manga artist, director, animator and screenwriter on the now-classic films “Perfect Blue,” “Millennium Actress,” “Tokyo Godfathers,” and “Paprika.” The second award went to Henry Selick, stop motion director, producer and writer, best known for directing the stop-motion films “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “James and the Giant Peach,” and “Coraline;” and Ron Clements & John Musker, animators, animation directors, screenwriters, producers and one of Walt Disney Animation Studio’s leading director teams with nearly 40 years of animation credits, from “The Little Mermaid” to “Moana.”

The June Foray Award was presented to Jeanette Bonds, writer, independent animator, and co-founder and director of GLAS Animation; and the Ub Iwerks Award was presented to Jim Blinn, computer scientist who first became widely known for his early work in computer animation, and as a graphics expert at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), particularly on the pre-encounter animations for the Voyager project.

A complete list of winners can be viewed at annieawards.org.

