Two new releases hit theaters across the country, but moviegoers seemed more interested in the previous hits. Movies like “Bad Boys or Life” and “1917” topped films like “The Turning” and “The Gentlemen,” but the overall turnout at the box office was still low. There are two big releases scheduled for next week, which could rejuvenate the box office slump, and those are the thriller “The Rhythm Section” and the horror-thriller “Gretel & Hansel.”

Sony Pictures’ “Bad Boys for Life” topped the box office charts with a $34M weekend, raising the film’s two week domestic total to $120.6M. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directed “Bad Boys for Life,” and the movie stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens, and Paola Nuñez. Universal Pictures’ “1917” remained in second-place this week, bringing in $15.8M across 3,937 locations. Now in its fifth week in theaters, the war-drama has made over $103.8M domestically. Sam Mendes directed “1917,” which features Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay, and Daniel Mays. Universal also took third-place on the chart, thanks to “Dolittle,” which made another $12.5M this weekend. The family-adventure now sits with a $44.6M domestic total. Stephen Gaghan directed “Dolittle,” which stars Robert Downey Jr. and features Harry Collett, Rami Malek, Octavia Spencer, Kumail Nanjiani, John Cena, Emma Thompson, Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent, Marion Cotillard, Frances de la Tour, Carmen Ejogo, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, and Craig Robinson.

STX Entertainment’s “The Gentlemen” was the top-grossing new release with an $11M weekend but landed in fourth-place overall. Guy Ritchie wrote and directed the film, which stars Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant. Sony Pictures’ “Jumanji: The Next Level” remained on the top five list for another week, bringing in $7.9M and raising the film’s seven-week total to $283.4M. Jake Kasdan directed “Jumanji: The Next Level,” and the movie features Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas

Not making the top five but worth mentioning is “The Turning,” which made $7.3M across 2,571 locations. Floria Sigismondi directed the movie, which stars Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Joely Richardson, and Brooklynn Prince. Roadside Pictures also released “The Last Full Measure” this weekend, which made $1M at 614 locations. Todd Robinson wrote and directed the war-drama, which features Samuel L. Jackson, Sebastian Stan, and Jeremy Irvine.

The big releases next weekend are “The Rhythm Section” with Blake Lively and Jude Law, and the horror-thriller “Gretel & Hansel” with Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige, Jessica De Gouw, and Charles Babalola

