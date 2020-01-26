While Netflix, Hulu, Disney, and HBO fight one form of the streaming wars, YouTube, Twitch, and Mixer are fighting one of their own. The latest battle was between YouTube and Twitch, as YouTube lured The Overwatch League to team red with a multi-year deal with Activision Blizzard. In the new partnership, the Overwatch League, the Call of Duty League, and all of the Hearthstone eSports will stream on YouTube, ending the company’s partnership with Amazon’s Twitch platform.

The deal also included a partnership that will bring Activision Blizzard’s online games to the Google Cloud. This will allow better performance and lower-latency according to Google, and developers will have access to the many Google Cloud APIs.

The Overwatch League is one of the most popular eSports on the market, and the new partnership is a big win for YouTube. Twitch hosted the first two seasons of the eSports league, but the games will move to YouTube when the 2020 season starts on February 8th. If you prefer the Call of Duty League, that begins on Friday. You can find the Overwatch League channel right here on YouTube.

For viewers, their isn’t too much of a change. You’ll have to set reminders and favorites on a new platform, and Google will most likely collect a mountain of viewership data and analytics to serve you more ads down the line. Twitch and YouTube both provide top-notch streams to viewers, and they are both popular options among their users.

“Diablo V” and “Overwatch 2” were announced at BlizzCon back in November, and it will be interesting to see which company will hold the streaming rights when the Overwatch sequel launches. The original “Overwatch” was an overnight success, which came unexpectedly. This time around, platforms will be ready for the sudden rush of new and returning players, and Activision Blizzard will most likely be very interested in a bidding war for the content.

