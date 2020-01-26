The Super Bowl is the perfect time to show off your brand-new LG OLED TV, and LG has a new promotion that makes buying one a little easier on the wallet. LG’s OLED TVs are getting a discount ahead of Super Bowl Sunday on February 2nd, and the company announced a limited-time promotion with the lowest prices yet on select models. During the promotion, you can save up to $700 on the LG OLED B9 series, which are two of the best options in LG’s lineup.

The two models on sale are the 55″ (OLED55B9), which is $300 off at $1,299, and the 65″ (OLED65B9B9) which $700 off at $1,799. The discounts were announced after LG picked up the “Best in Show” award at CES 2020, which the company won for the sixth straight year.

“If you can’t be at the big game, an LG OLED TV paired with an LG Soundbar delivers a front-row seat experience from the comfort of your home,” said Tim Alessi, head of home entertainment product marketing, LG Electronics USA. “There are a lot of pretenders out there, but the world’s top reviewers agree that LG OLED is the number one pick for the ultimate home entertainment experience.”

These screens aren’t just perfect for sports and movies, they also offer NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility if anyone games in the house. In addition, those who purchase a new 2019 LG OLED TV before February 9th, will be eligible to receive a 12-month subscription to Disney+.

The LG OLED TVs offer a lot of features, but one of the key selling points is that each of the 8 million-plus pixels on these 4K Ultra HD models can be individually controlled and turned on or off. This provides terrific black levels and greater detail in darker areas, all with no light bleed. These models also support Apple AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit for easy streaming and feature Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant built-in.

These aren’t the only models on sale. Right here on Amazon, you can find discounts on the C9 series, the Signature Series, as well as the B9 series, and those are just the OLED models.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.