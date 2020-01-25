Sony Pictures has its sights on an “Anaconda” reboot, this time with Evan Daugherty, the writer of the “Divergent” franchise. According to reports, Sony Pictures is hoping to reboot the franchise, which is based around either hunting or surviving against the giant snakes. The franchise has five movies behind it, but you probably only saw the first one.

The reboot is still in the very early stages of development, and there’s no director, cast, or producers behind the project. The original “Anaconda” released in 1997 and the movie featured Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Jon Voight, Eric Stoltz, and Owen Wilson. Luis Llosa directed the movie, which made $16.6M on its opening weekend before grossing over $136.8M worldwide. While most critics tore the film apart, it was still a financial success, and a sequel was released in 2004. “Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid” was directed by Dwight H. Little, but none of the original cast returned for the follow-up. Johnny Messner, KaDee Strickland, Matthew Marsden, and Salli Richardson-Whitfield starred in the movie, which made $70M worldwide from a estimated $20M budget.

The movie franchise came to an end with “Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid,” but several straight to TV movies were made to continue the franchise. “Anaconda 3: Offspring,” and “Anacondas: Trail of Blood” released in 2008 and 2009 respectively, and then there was “Lake Placid vs. Anaconda,” a cross-over event between the Anaconda franchise and the crocodiles from “Lake Placid.”

Sony Picture’s latest reboot was “The Grudge,” which didn’t exactly blow away expectations at the box office. The movie released at the beginning of January with an $11M debut and has made an estimated $36.3M worldwide when this article was written. While $36.3M is on the low-end of the box office, the movie only cost an estimated $10M to make. Maybe an Anaconda reboot will be able to squeeze more money out of the box office.

