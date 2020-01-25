Neon picked up the North American rights to “Ammonite,” a drama starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan. Written and directed by Francis Lee, the film also features Fiona Shaw, Gemma Jones, and Alec Sexareanu. The movie isn’t screening at Sundance this year, and in fact, is still in post-production. The unfinished product didn’t scare away Neon, which seemed eager to pick up the romantic-drama starring two very popular actors.

In the story, Winslet plays the role of fossilist Mary Anning, who meets a young woman named Charlotte Murchison, played by Ronan. Iain Canning and Emile Sherman served as producers on the film, with Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly, Simon Gillis, Mary Burke, Rose Garnett, and Zygi Kamasa serving as executive producers. Neon confirmed the news on social media, telling followers, “AMMONITE. Written & directed by Francis Lee. Starring Academy Award winner, Kate Winslet, and four-time nominee, Saoirse Ronan. Coming soon.”

The distributor stopped short of announcing a release date for the film, but more details will be confirmed over the next few months. The drama could see a limited-release in theaters for award-season, with a possible expansion to more locations based on its opening weekend.

Fans of Saoirse Ronan can cheer her on at this year’s Academy Awards, she was nominated for Actress in a Leading role with Cynthia Erivo, Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron, and Renee Zellweger. Ronan will also star in Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” with Timothée Chalamet, Léa Seydoux, Cécile de France, Elisabeth Moss, Willem Dafoe, Tilda Swinton, Christopher Waltz, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, Fisher Stevens, and others. That movie is expected to release in theaters later this year.

Winslet is lending her voice to the drama “Black Beauty,” from director Ashley Avis. She is also voicing the role of Cupid in “Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphin,” which also features the voices of Megan Fox, Gerard Butler, and Ellen Page. Winslet is also expected to be featured in “Avatar 2,” which is currently filming, playing the role of Ronal.

