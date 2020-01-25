Netflix is shopping at the Sundance Film Festival this weekend, and one of the first movies that the platform acquired the global rights to is “His House” from New Regency. The horror movie is scheduled to premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in the Midnight section On January 27th and comes from director Remi Weekes. The cast includes Wunmi Mosaku (Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them) and Sope Dirisu (The Huntsman: Winter’s War).

The official description reads, “After making a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, a young refugee couple struggle to adjust to their new life in a small English town that has an unspeakable evil lurking beneath the surface.”

“His House’ is the feature film directorial debut for Weekes, who was a co-founder of Tell No One, a production outfit specializing in experimental short-form video content. His shorts and commercial campaigns have won numerous awards including a Gold Lion at the Cannes Advertising Festival, and have been exhibited in galleries and film festivals worldwide like the New York’s Guggenheim and London’s National Gallery. Separately from Tell No One, Weekes directed his first short film “Tickle Monster,” commissioned by Film4 for Channel4 and which had its US Premiere at SXSW last year to rave reviews. Felicity Evans and Toby Venables also served as writers on “His House.”

Arnon Milchan, Roy Lee, Martin Gentles, Edward King, and Aidan Elliott serve as producers on the project, with Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Eva Yates, Stuart Manashil, and Steven Schneider serving as executive producers.

If you’re a horror-thriller fan, the next big release in the genre is this weekend’s “The Turning,” starring Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Brooklynn Prince, and Barbara Marten. At the end of the month you can catch “Gretel & Hansel,” starring Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige, Jessica De Gouw, Charles Babalola.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.