Sony Pictures’ long-delayed “Uncharted” adaptation is causing some scheduling issues, and the studio is moving around some release dates to adjust for the delays. The “Uncharted” movie was pushed back a few months, from December 18, 2020 to March 4, 2021. That was the date Sony Pictures had planned for the live-action “Masters of the Universe” adaptation, which features Noah Centineo.

The “Uncharted” movie is an adaptation of the popular video-game franchise, and the film will star Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, the charming and charismatic treasure hunter. The project has gone through six directors so far, with Ruben Fleischer currently being the top choice to take over the project. The “Uncharted” delay bumped “Masters of the Universe” from the schedule. If everything goes according to plan, and the box office schedule remains the same, “Uncharted” will open against “The Matrix 4,” “Jackass,” and an untitled Universal Pictures movie. The following week is the debut of “Tomb Raider 2” and another “Paranormal Activity” movie.

“Masters of the Universe” is a live-action adaptation of the “He-Man” cartoons from the 1980s. Sony Pictures now lists the “Masters of the Universe” release date as “TBD,” and Noah Centineo fans will have to wait for future updates. Aaron Nee and Adam Nee are expected to direct the movie, with Noah Centineo starring as He-Man. Sony Pictures released a live-action adaptation of “Masters of the Universe” back in 1987, and that movie starred Dolph Lundgren, Courtney Cox, Frank Langella, and Meg Foster. The movie had little to nothing to do with the original “He-Man” story from the cartoons, and made $17M worldwide.

Earlier this week, Sony Pictures confirmed the extended cast for the rom-com “Happiest Season,” starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis. The movie will now release on November 20th, and the cast includes Mary Steenburgen, Victor Garber, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, and Dan Levy. The drama “Fatherhood,” starring Kevin Hart, was also rescheduled, moving back one weekend to January 15, 2021.

The next major project from Sony Pictures on the schedule is the horror-thriller “Fantasy Island,” which is a dark adaptation of the popular television series. The movie stars Maggie Q, Michael Peña, Lucy Hale, and Portia Doubleday.

