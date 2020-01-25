ABC is hosting its own special based on the British Royal Family called “Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan, and The Crown.” The primetime special is scheduled to air on January 29th on ABC, which is the same night as FOX’s “Harry & Meghan: The Royals in Crisis.” You can watch both specials and binge through two hours of royal drama.

The network’s official description for “Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan, and The Crown” reads, “As Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, embark on their new lives as nonworking members of the royal family, ABC News will air a prime-time special detailing the events that led to their departure and what their future may hold. Correspondent Deborah Roberts reports on Meghan’s road to British royalty, the challenges she’s faced along the way, the Queen, the press, the pressure and Prince Harry, who can no longer call himself His Royal Highness.”

The special features interviews with Nacho Figueras, Harry’s close friend and charity partner; Alastair Bruce of Crionaich, the Queen’s Governor of Edinburgh Castle who knows the royal family well; and Julie Montagu, Viscountess Hinchingbrooke, an American who married the heir apparent of the Earl of Sandwich.

ABC added, “The program, with additional reporting by foreign correspondent James Longman, raises questions about what Harry and Meghan’s new life could look like and more.” The “Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan, and The Crown” special is produced by ABC News. David Sloan is senior executive producer; John R. Green is executive producer, and Ann Reynolds is senior producer.

You can set a reminder to catch “Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan, and The Crown” at 10pm, and “Harry & Meghan: The Royals in Crisis” at 8pm EST. FOX’s description adds, “This exclusive TMZ investigation will cut through the noise, inaccuracies and speculation surrounding the couple’s surprise announcement. More than a dozen people with real ties to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife, Meghan Markle, as well as the rest of the royals, have the exclusive story of the tensions that led to a nearly impossible decision for the Queen. The special also focuses on the quiet moves of Harry and Meghan to enter the world of entertainment.”

