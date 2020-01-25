Zachary Levi will star in the upcoming crime-thriller “Rites of Men,” with Anthony Jabre and Bob Cooper producing. Oscar-nominated writer Jonathan Herman is writing the screenplay, with Chris Baugh directing. The movie is still in pre-production at this time, so fans of the actor will have to wait a little longer for casting updates and a firm release date.

The official description reads, “Rites of Men is about a man who will stop at nothing to find his 16-year-old son’s killers. In the process, he looks for revenge but also finds the strength to forgive and become a better person.”

Following his role as “Shazam!” in Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero movie, Levi was featured in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” as Benjamin, and voiced Eugene / Feldspar in Disney’s “Tangled: The Series.” Levi’s upcoming projects include voicing the role of Biff Tarkin in Disney’s “Star Wars: Detours” TV series, and starring in the movie “Prisoner 760” with Benedict Cumberbatch and Shailene Woodley. Levi is also expected to star in the comedy “Spy Guys” from director Jeff Tomsic, but the studio hasn’t confirmed the cast at this time.

The big project on the horizon is the “Shazam!” sequel, with director David F. Sandberg. Details on that movie are slim, but Levi, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Asher Angel are expected to star in the film. Warner Bros. Pictures is aiming for an April 01, 2022 release date for the movie. The original “Shazam!” opened in April 2019, and had a $53.5M domestic opening. The movie went on to make over $364.5M worldwide for the studio. In December 2019, Amazon confirmed a renewal for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” so viewers might get to see more Levi in the show’s fourth season. The “Black Adam” movie, which stars Dwayne Johnson, is part of the same universe as Shazam, so there’s a chance that Levi could appear in that movie as well. Warner Bros. Pictures might save that cameo for an end credit scene, but time will tell.

