Disney’s added another live-action project to the schedule, and the new movie is an adaptation of the classic forest tale “Bambi.” The film will be a retelling of the 1942 classic, and it will follow the same blueprint as Disney’s “The Jungle Book” and “The Lion King,” which added CG animals to the mix. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Lindsey Beer are attached to write the screenplay, with Chris and Paul Weitz are serving as producers.

CG animals are not only easier to direct, but they also come with the approval of animal rights groups like PETA. Disney’s “Jungle Book” was a big hit with PETA, since the studio didn’t have to use any large animals in the making of the film. “Bambi” is one of Disney’s saddest stories in the catalog, and the story follows a young fawn that befriends other creatures of the forest while dealing with the death of his mother.

Disney’s latest addition to the live-action franchise, which also includes CG tales, was “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.” The sequel had a $36.9M domestic opening back in October and went on to make over $491.5M worldwide. Disney’s “The Lion King” also released in 2019 and made over $1.65B at the box office. The next film on the schedule is “Mulan,” which stars Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; and Yoson An as Cheng Honghui. The film also features Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor. Fans of that story can catch the film in theaters at the end of March.

The live-action “Bambi” movie joins “Cruella” with Emma Stone. That movie is a prequel to “101 Dalmations,” much like how “Maleficent” was a prequel to “Sleeping Beauty.” Rob Marshall is set to direct a live-action version of “The Little Mermaid,” which is expected to star Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, and Halle Bailey. Robert Zemeckis has reportedly joined a live-action version of “Pinocchio,” and Marc Webb will direct a live-action version of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” Those aren’t the only retellings in the works, other possible films being sorted out include “Peter and Wendy” from “Peter Pan,” “Lilo & Stitch,” and a movie based on the “Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

